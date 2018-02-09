Home Kentucky Kentucky House Clears Bill Allowing Emergency Loans to School Districts February 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A measure setting aside $7 million in extra money for emergency loans to financially-strapped school districts is one step closer to becoming law. House Bill 141 cleared the House and now heads to the Kentucky Senate. The money is excess in the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky or SEEK fund.

About a dozen Kentucky districts could get a cut of that money if they experienced an emergency in their finances. The loans would be limited to $500,000 and would have to be paid back within five years at zero interest.

That’s only if it has a revenue shortfall that is beyond their control.

This comes as 14 Kentucky school districts face financial strain due to declining mineral tax revenues from unmined coal.

Comments

comments