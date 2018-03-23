Home Kentucky Kentucky House Bill 400 Could Boost Bourbon Sales March 23rd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

Bourbon is Kentucky’s great export: this past year, nearly $1.6 billion dollars of the stuff was shipped to every corner of the globe. The so-called “bourbon boom” has spawned a tourist industry. The exclusive bourbon trail is comprised of 10 distilleries across the bluegrass, and draws about a million visitors per year.

Many of the folks travelling through the trail will ask one question, can I ship this back home? The answer up until this point was no, you cannot ship bourbon across state lines. A bill that has passed the Kentucky House 84-11 would change that.

It would allow for 6 bottles to be shipped from a distillery. Jacob Call, the master distiller at O.Z. Tyler in Owensboro, says this would be a substantial boom to their business. The Owensboro based distillery is already set to be 11th member of the bourbon trail come summer, so with the potential to sell even more booze, it could be big gains ahead for O.Z. Tyler, and the rest of the bourgeoning bourbon industry in the Bluegrass.

