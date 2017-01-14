Kentucky Hosting First Archery Tournament

Daviess County High School hosting the first Scholastic 3D Archery tournament.

Nearly 200 students from various high schools across Kentucky, competing for a spot in the state tournament. The West region championship is one of three regional events that will be held in Kentucky this year.

Steve Warren says, “The kids are required to shoot one regional event, to qualify for an indoor national event, which will be held in Cincinnati on March 17.”

Following the indoor competition season, teams will begin preparing for the outdoor 3D season.

