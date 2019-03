In Kentucky, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in 2018 from 4.9 percent in 2017. It’s the lowest annual jobless rate for the state since 2000 when the rate was 4.2 percent.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, nonfarm employment gained 10,500 jobs.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there are more than 1.9 million Kentuckians employed. Which is 19,280 more than in 2017.

