Kentucky Highway Crews Prepare for Heavy Snow

Despite Daylight Savings time and springing forward, Mother Nature has other ideas up her sleeve.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Western Kentucky through 4AM Monday. Rain will begin to transition to heavy wet snow as colder air works down a loft, as an upper-level low deepens and swings through the region.

Conditions are forecasted to deteriorate after 6PM through the overnight. Not out of the questions to see 1″ per hour snowfall rates with the heavier bands of wet snow.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are on alert and are prepared to report on short notice. Supervisors will be monitoring the storm and road conditions closely and act when conditions deem necessary.

This will be a heavy wet snow, main roads will remain wet and slushy, back roads could become snow covered if the snow comes down heavy enough. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy surfaces. Bridges, overpasses and hilltops ice up first. Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down when you see road crews or when conditions worsen.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s tonight so icy conditions are likely.

