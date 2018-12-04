Home Kentucky Kentucky High Schools Student Could Face New Graduation Requirements December 4th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Kentucky high school students could see some changes in the way they go about getting their diplomas.

The State Board of Education is revising its plan for high school graduation requirements.

Two major changes are in the works making it easier for students along different pathways.

The board listened to feedback from school boards across the state and decided to revise its graduation requirement plan for high schools students.

Under the new proposal some of the standards have been changed to benefit students whether they want to go to college, or start work right away.

The first to go is the term “transition readiness” in an attempt to balance the learning field for students whose access to courses may differ across districts.

The revision proposes seven “graduation qualifiers,” but students would only need to fulfill one to graduate.

Students would also have to show proficiency in math and reading in one of three ways;

By meeting the minimum criteria in 10thgrade state-required assessments, testing proficient or higher in eighth grade state testing of math and reading, or a body of work showing competency in math and reading.

Owensboro educators had two major concerns about the graduation proposal, one that students were asked to make decisions at a young age about career choices.

“The big concern that was expressed with the first iteration was that it did create sort of an unequal potential where certain students may be pigeon holed into a pathway that either they didn’t want to take, or that maybe high schools were maybe pushing them in that direction,” says Owensboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Brake.

Owensboro educators suggested making graduation requirements more open-ended.

And superintendent Dr. Brake pinpointed one particular area he’d like addressed.

“We feel like its a great benefit offering the kind of arts we offer our kids in high school and throughout our curriculum but I just think that that needs to be part of the academic pathway,” says Brake.

The new proposal also gives students more flexibility to meet graduation requirements no matter what track they’re pursuing.

“Having that flexibility though in the opportunities that they have given us with this revised approach is going to be more beneficial to districts and to students,” says Brake.

Kentucky’s Board of Education will vote on the proposed graduation requirement changes Wednesday. If approved, current 8th graders would be the first class affected by the proposed graduation requirements.

Click here to see the new proposal.

