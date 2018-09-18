Home Kentucky Kentucky Health Officials Launch Flu Prevention Campaign September 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announces a statewide flu prevention campaign. The campaign, “Focus on Flu” and it’s aimed at preventing epidemic level flu season like we saw last year when more than 10,000 people were infected.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated on Kentucky flu shot day, which is September 26th.

The overall goal is to increase the number of people who get vaccinated.

Right now, only about 38 percent of adults and 44 percent of kids get a flu shot each year.

