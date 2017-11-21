Home Kentucky Kentucky Health Department Declares Statewide Hepatitis A Outbreak November 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Health officials are warning of a spike in Hepatitis A cases across several counties in the Bluegrass. The Kentucky Department of Public Health has declared an outbreak in response to that uptick in cases.

So far, 31 cases have been reported this year– 50 percent higher than average over the last 10 years. Most of the cases this year have been in the Lousiville area and have occurred since August.

Public health officials are doing enhanced surveillance for the virus and have sent samples to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, no deaths have been reported.

