Kentucky Governor’s Pension Reform May Put Owensboro Innovation Middle Program on Hold

November 11th, 2017 John Werne Kentucky, Owensboro

Plans for a new Owensboro middle school program have been put on hold amid controversy from Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s proposed pension reform.

The Owensboro Innovation Middle Program was scheduled to launch in the fall of 2018. The proposed pension reform may require the school district to use these allocated funds to keep the district competitive in attracting quality teachers. The plan includes shifting state employees and teachers to a 401k plan instead of a guaranteed pension. It would also require teachers to pay an addition 3% for health insurance.

Additionally, education leaders fear this proposal may lead to early retirement and a shortage of teachers in Kentucky.

