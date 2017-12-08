Kentucky Governor Orders Flags At Half-Staff

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is ordering all flags at state buildings half-staff in honor of World War II Sailor Samuel Crowder. Flags are ordered at half-staff on Saturday, December 9th.

Samuel Crowder was killed in action during WWII, but his remains were missing until recently. Crowder’s remains were not identified until August 2017.

U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Samuel Crowder, of Louisville, was aboard the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

At 35, he was among more than 400 crewmen killed when the battleship was torpedoed and capsized.

Funeral services for Crowder will be held on December 9th at 1 p.m. EST at Resthaven Funeral Home in Louisville with his burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 8th and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 9th at the funeral home.

Bevin is also asking businesses and homeowners to lower their flags to honor Samuel Crowder.

