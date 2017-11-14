Home Kentucky Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin Wants Pension Cost Report Revised November 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wants a second opinion on the report estimating the cost of his “Pension Overhaul Plan.” Bevin says he wants the consultants to re-check the numbers.

The original report says Bevin’s reform plan for the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky would cost more than $4 billion over 20 years.

The plan would cap current teachers’ benefits after 27 years freeze cost of living adjustments for five years and switch future teachers to defined-contribution accounts.

So far there’s no date for a special vote on any changes to the state’s pension system.

