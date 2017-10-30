Home Kentucky Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin Coming to Owensboro October 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will make a stop in Owensboro Tuesday. He’ll be meeting with the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The meeting is set to kick off at 11:30 Tuesday morning. Governor Bevin will be detailing his “Keeping the Promise” plan aimed at solving Kentucky’s public pension crisis.

This comes after the Pension Reform Bill that Kentucky lawmakers got last Friday.

Kentucky teachers, including those from Daviess County oppose the bill, saying it’ll make it harder to attract and keep good teachers in the state.

Comments

comments