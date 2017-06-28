Home Kentucky Kentucky Governor Green Lights Bible Literacy Bill June 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Starting with the upcoming school year, Kentucky public schools can add scripture to the curriculum. Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin gave his official blessing to a bill giving local school boards the option of developing the biblical classes as part of their Social Studies curriculum.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative D.J. Johnson, of Owensboro, said it’s important for students to understand the role the bible played in American history. But the ACLU of Kentucky said it’s concerned how the law will be used in schools.

ACLU Advocacy Center Kate Miller said, “We want to make sure that teachers can teach and make sure that they don’t go in to preach.”

State Rep. D.J. Johnson said, “As long as we’re careful with the curriculum itself, there won’t be any constitutional issues and we’ll do that.”

The bible literacy classes will be an elective, not a required course. This bill, and others passed during the 2017 General Assembly session, take effect on Friday, June 30th.

