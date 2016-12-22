Home Kentucky Kentucky Governor and First Lady Visit Hospitals to Distribute Toys December 22nd, 2016 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The holiday season is just a few days away and everyone is getting involved in the Christmas spirit. Even the Kentucky Governor and his wife. Governor Matt Bevin and First Lady Glenna Bevin visited Louisville’s Norton Children’s Hospital and Lexington’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital to hand out donated toys to the children there. This is the first Christmas Toy Drive the First Lady held. Governor Bevin and his wife hand-delivered the gifts to children in the oncology departments. They spent time playing with each child and their family members.

Governor and First Lady Bevin were accompanied by staff members form the Governor’s mansion, who dressed like Christmas characters.

To watch a video of the Norton Children’s Hospital, visit Governor Matt Bevin.

