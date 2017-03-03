Home Kentucky Kentucky Governor Declares State of Emergency in Response to Severe Storms March 3rd, 2017 John Werne Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin declared a state of emergency today in response to the severe storms that hit Kentucky earlier this week.

In a statement, Governor Bevin said, “Communities throughout Kentucky were affected by this week’s severe storms. This official declaration gives our emergency management personnel the resources they need to proactively respond to local needs. We sincerely appreciate their hard work and the dedication of all our first responders and local officials this week.”

This executive order protects the Commonwealth’s option to submit a formal Federal Emergency Management Agency declaration request during the 30-day period for documentation.

Officials are currently conducting formal damage assessments. Kentucky Emergency Management received preliminary notification of damages from over three dozen counties.

Governor Bevin activated the state’s price gouging prohibitions to protect consumers affected by the severe storms. This prohibition will remain in place for 30 days, although it may be extended as needed. This order prevents price gouging for generators, building supplies, chainsaws, hotel rooms, and other goods and services necessary during the time of a disaster.

