Home Kentucky Kentucky Governor Declares January 28th ‘Day of Prayer’ in Marshall County January 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Students and faculty returned to Marshall County High School following Tuesday’s deadly shooting.

Kentucky Governor Matthew Bevin spent the day in Benton holding a special event to honor the shooting victims.

While there the Governor also proclaimed Sunday, January 28th as a day of prayer for Mashall County.

The 15-year-old who opened fire on his fellow classmates faces two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

Comments

comments