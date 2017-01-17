Home Kentucky Kentucky Governor Announces UofL Board of Trustees January 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

There are 10 new faces on the University of Louisville Board of Trustees. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announces 10 appointments to the UofL Board of Trustees’ 13-member board. The additional three members include student, faculty and staff representatives.

The board provides governance and oversight for the university’s administration. It is also accountable for the health, reputation and integrity of the university community.

The following people have been appointed by Gov. Bevin:

– J. David Grissom, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2023.

– John H. Schnatter, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2022.

– Sandra Frazier, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.

– Nitin Sahney, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2021.

– Bonita K. Black, of Crestwood, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.

– Brian A. Cromer, of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2020.

– Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., of Louisville, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.

– Ronald L. Wright, MD, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2019.

– James M. Rogers, of Prospect, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018.

– Diane B. Medley, of Ekron, shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2018.

To view a video message from Gov. Bevin about the UofL Board of Trustees appointments, visit Gov. Bevin YouTube Video.

