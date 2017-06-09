Kentucky Gov. to Sign Overweight Trucks Bill in Henderson

The Kentucky governor will be visiting the tri-state area next week to formally sign a bill that would allow semi-trailers to increase their maximum weight.

Governor Matt Bevin will visit Gibbs Die Casting in Henderson to sign House Bill 184. The bill would allow semi-trailers carrying a metal commodity to increase their weight from 80,000 pounds to 120,000 pounds, which is a 50% increase in truck weight.

A metal commodity is defined as the product of any metal-producing industry being taken from a mill or storage site to a market for processing.

Permit fees will increase for the overweight trucks. Those fees will raise from $250 a year to $1,250 a year, and a permit fee for a one-time haul will cost $100.

Those who oppose the bill say it could lead to more serious or fatal accidents on roadways, especially during severe weather. They also say it could cause damage to the roads.

Those who support the legislation say it could help put the aluminum industry get on par with the steel industry.

Gov. Bevin will sign the bill on Wednesday, June 14th at 2 p.m.

Gibbs Die Casting is a manufacturer of aluminum die castings headquartered in Henderson.

