Kentucky Gov. Bevin Visits Hawesville Aluminum Smelting Plant

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville is the last of its kind. The smelting facility is the last in the Western Hemisphere to produce high purity aluminum.

The Department of Defense is one of the main clients of the Hawesville plant. It has a great need for the high quality aluminum for creating many products that ensure national security.

In April an investigation into Section 232 was ordered to look into how imports effect national security. As it stands right now, the United States only produces about 750,000 tons of aluminum, but uses about 6,000,000 tons of aluminum. The question Section 232 asks is “should the United States rely so much on foreign products?” The United States Bureau of Industry and Security has a full explanation of Section 232 which can be found here .

Governor Matt Bevin was in Hawesville to talk about the importance of Century Aluminum plant. He says the men and women working at the plant are the backbone of the Bluegrass. The Governor highlighted how this plant plays an important role in more than just the community but for the nation as a whole.



