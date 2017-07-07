Home Kentucky Kentucky Given Extension to Comply with Real ID Program July 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky is hoping to get more time to overhaul its drivers license program.

This comes in an effort to comply with the Federal Real ID Program.

State officials say before the October deadline they will ask the Department of Homeland Security for an extension.

That will give the state until January of 2019.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 to beef up security in the aftermath of 9/11.

Illinois currently has until October to comply with the law while Indiana was among the first states to comply in 2007.

