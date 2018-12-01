Home Kentucky Is Kentucky Getting Close To Legalizing Hemp? December 1st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told a Kentucky farm group that federal lawmakers are close to passing a new farm bill that will include full legalization of hemp – a crop gaining a foothold in Kentucky.

McConnell later told reporters he’s confident President Donald Trump will be satisfied with the bipartisan deal.

House and Senate agriculture committee leaders from both parties have said they reached an agreement in principle. The deal that emerged would scrap new work requirements for some older food stamp recipients – rejecting a plan backed by Trump and House Republicans.

In a speech Saturday to a Kentucky Farm Bureau crowd, McConnell guaranteed a new farm bill will pass Congress. He said the future for hemp – once it’s fully legalized – could be “really significant.”

