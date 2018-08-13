Home Kentucky Kentucky To Start Issuing New Licenses In 2019 August 13th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky

“Anybody who travels a lot will immediately I would think would want to get one of these IDs,” says Susan Tierney, clerk of Daviess County Circuit Court. In January, Kentucky will offer a standard driver’s license or a voluntary travel ID.

“But we don’t know where they will be available first. It won’t be all 120 counties at once, but they do hope to have all 120 counties on by the end of March,” says Tierney.

A standard license allows you to drive, vote, and apply for federal benefits, but starting October 1, 2020; a voluntary travel ID will be needed to board domestic flights and enter U.S. military bases.

“And in order to get a voluntary travelers ID You’re going to have to have your original birth certificate, you’re going to have to have your social security card, that has not been laminated, and you’re going to have to have proof of residence- two proofs of residences that you are actually a resident of Daviess County.”

The law requires states to update the security of their driver’s licenses which means those in Kentucky will have to wait longer to receive their IDs.

“We won’t be handing the license across the counter like we have in the years past that all of that information will be sent to Frankfurt, it will all be verified kind of like a passport is done and then once it’s verified they will issue the license from there,” says Tierney.

Kentucky is one of the last states to comply with the 2005 Real ID Act, which was passed in the midst of 9-11.

If you want to learn more about this change, you can visit drive.ky.gov

