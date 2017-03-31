Home Kentucky Kentucky General Assembly Wraps Up Its 2017 Regular Session March 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The Kentucky General Assembly has wrapped up its 2017 regular session. Lawmakers passed more than 130 bills, most of which will go into effect in late June. They include Senate Bill five, which prohibits abortions in Kentucky at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases where the mother faces serious health risk.

House Bill 128 allows schools to offer an elective Social Studies course on the bible that teaches biblical content, characters, poetry and narratives and their impact on today’s world.

House Bill 520 gives the green light to publicly funded charter schools to operate in Kentucky beginning next school year.

Lastly, SB 50 means school districts can use a school calendar that would require the same hours of instruction as there are now, but allow for fewer school days than the minimum of 170.

