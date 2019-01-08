Kentucky General Assembly Unveils 2019 Agenda

Kentucky lawmakers are getting back to work in the Capitol after a contentious 2018 session. One topic being discussed over the next month is bail reform. After someone is arrested, judges set a cash bond.

“A lot of times the family can’t afford the bond and so the family will have to stay and other times, the family will not pay the bond because they’ve posted a bond so many times in the past that,” says James Wyatt, Daviess County Bond Supervisor.

The concern is wealthy people have no problem paying the price while others have no choice but to stay behind bars.

Daviess County officials say even though many people are released on unsecured bond, they hope legislators consider a way to help break the trend of some people who are accused of committing a crime and sitting in jail.

“There’s this push in jails and prisons to get people learning trade skills and things like that so when they get out they can do something where they don’t have to commit a crime, they can actually hold down a job,” says Daviess County Jailer, Art Maglinger.

Another topic being discussed in the 2019 General Assembly are changes to high school graduation requirements. New requirements have already been passed by the Kentucky board of education. If passed, uprising high school freshmen will be required to pass graduation exams and take part in their choice of selected life experiences.

“The graduation experiences or qualifiers will probably be even more impactful for our students than the prerequisite test. We have a lot to communicate to our community to our parents and our students so our first parent meeting is January 24th at Henderson County high school in the school cafeteria,” says Henderson County Central Office-Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Jo Swanson.

