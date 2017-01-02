Home Kentucky Kentucky General Assembly Focusing on Jobs in 2017 Session January 2nd, 2017 Matt Peak Kentucky Pinterest

The Kentucky General Assembly is scheduled to begin its 2017 session Tuesday.

This is the first time in the commonwealth’s history that the Republicans will hold a super majority in both legislative chambers. Many bills have been pre-filled, including updating drivers licenses so they will be in compliance with the national standard.

But what many of the state lawmakers are working on is a Right to Work Bill, which would bring Kentucky up to speed with many other states in the area.

“Jobs are going to be our focus,” State Representative Robby Mills said of the subject, “you know Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio all are out pacing Kentucky and we need to make the environment equal to their to environment job creation and expanding work opportunities for the people.”

The Right to Work Bill would forbid employers from requiring workers to become a member of a union or pay union dues in order to get a job.

