Kentucky Foster Care Boards Seeking Volunteers

Foster care review boards in 24 Kentucky Counties, including McLean County, are seeking volunteers to help local kids.

When children are placed in foster care because of drug dependency, neglect, or abuse, volunteers review the cases to make sure kids are placed in a safe home.

Case review teams will also be responsible for making sure each child gets the necessary care and services until they’re placed in a safe, permanent home.

Individuals wanting to volunteer can apply online. Once selected, applicants will be screened and take part in a six hour training session.

Individuals wanting to volunteer can apply online.

