Kentucky Flood Signs Stolen & Vandalized

Flood signs in Kentucky have been stolen and vandalized. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking law enforcement to help stop the vandalism and theft of Water Over Road, Highway, and Road Closed signage, marking flooded highways across the region.

Just this week, highway personnel have had to replace signs at several locations multiple times.

McCracken County Highway Maintenance crews have had to replace road closed signs three times along a flooded section of KY131/Said Road at the McCracken-Graves County Line.

Webster County crews had to replace signage along KY 109 near the Wheatcroft community twice. When KY 109 was restricted to one lane at the site, a driver stopped and threw several signs into a ditch.

Another driver tried to drive around other vehicles and KYTC personnel into oncoming traffic.

In most cases maintenance crews find signs have been removed or tossed into a ditch.

KYTC spokesperson Keith Todd said removing signage marking a flooded area creates a danger for other drivers.

If you’re caught damaging or removing signs, you can be cited for up to a $250 fine, with an additional $50 fine for each sign or traffic control device that’s moved.

Other counties around the region have also reported similar incidents.

If you see signs being stolen or damaged, you are asked to report the activity to police.

