Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Solider Killed in Syria January 18th, 2019

One of the four Americans killed in Syria this week was formally stationed in Kentucky at Fort Campbell.

Johnathan R. Farmer, Army Chief Warrant Officer 2, died on January 16th when an ISIS bomber attacked a restaurant.

Governor Bevin is ordering flags be lowered at half-staff in honor of Chief Farmer.

Service arrangements have not yet been completed.

