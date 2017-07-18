Home Kentucky Union County’s Evyn Hendrickson Influences New KHSAA Mandate for Face Protection July 18th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Kentucky is the first state to require face protection across high school softball, which becomes effective next spring.

According to a release, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) mandates the use of face protection for softball pitchers and first and third basemen.

Union County pitcher and Kentucky Wesleyan Softball commit Evyn Hendrickson was hit in the face with a line drive a few months ago. Her experience has influenced the rule change by the KHSAA.

Hendrickson was our 44News Athlete of the Month in April.

Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo will have more from Union County and Hendrickson this evening on 44News at 9 and 10.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments