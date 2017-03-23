Kentucky February Jobs Report

Kentucky’s jobless rate dropped slightly in February but still remains above the national average.

That comes from the newest jobs report out of the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training.

The unemployment rate in Kentucky fell .1 percent from January to 5 percent.

The national jobless rate is 4.7 percent for February.

Kentucky’s civilian labor force was up by nearly 19,000 people.

The biggest month-to-month gains were in the construction field.

Professional and business services, health services and education also saw the largest gains.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments