Home Kentucky Kentucky Farmers Donate 2nd Highest Total in AG Tag Program History August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

More than $600,000 were donated in the past fiscal year to a program supporting Kentucky Agriculture by Kentucky State Farmers.

According to Commissioner Ryan Quarles, the amount donated to the AG Tag Program in the most recent fiscal year was the 2nd highest total in the program’s history.

Drivers in Kentucky that are buying or renewing farm vehicle license plates may make voluntary donations up to $10,000 each to the AG tag fund.

Voluntary donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Half of the 4-H and FFA funds return to the counties where the tags are purchased.

Comments

comments