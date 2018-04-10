Home Kentucky Kentucky Election Officials Approve Electronic Poll Books April 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Voting in the Commonwealth of Kentucky will get a lot easier by the time the November general election happens. The State Board of Elections in Kentucky has decided to move on from paper poll books to electronic poll books.

According to election officials, it should make the check-in process a lot faster for everyone in the bluegrass. The transition will also speed up certification times after the election.

The old paper poll books had to be mailed to Frankfort while the e-poll books can just be sent online.

An electronic code on the back of voters’ driver’s licenses will be scanned telling poll workers information including whether that person has applied for an absentee ballot.

Comments

comments