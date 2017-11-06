Home Kentucky Kentucky Educators Unveil Alternative Proposal Plan November 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has been going to every corner of the Bluegrass recently to tout his plan to resuce the state’s failing pension system.

However, one group that wasn’t been convinced is Kentucky’s teachers. They gathered in Woodford County and unveiled their own plan.

Those teachers say the ‘Shared Responsibility Plan’ would address financial shortfalls while funding benefits for current retirees.

The director of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents says they have been in touch with lawmakers and are hoping their message gets through.

“We actually have spoken to some legislators who are interested in sponsoring this as a bill. Most recently leadership in the house in particular and also some members of Senate leadership,” says Dr. Tom Shelton.

Governor Bevin’s office said he met with Shelton several times but were never presented with this plan. Shelton said they tried to present it to Bevin’s office five times.

Bevin has said he hopes to have a bill ready by the time the next session in Frankfort begins.



