Kentucky Educators Oppose New Graduation Requirements

Kentucky educators are speaking out against new high school graduation requirements in the state. The Kentucky Department of Education held a public hearing Thursday on those new rules.

Students would be required to meet college and career readiness standards and demonstrate minimum competency in math and reading in order to graduate.

They would have to pass a specific test by 10th grade or get approval from their district’s superintendent.

17 educators spoke out at the hearing and all but one of them say they are against the plan. They argue this would hurt minority students and put too much pressure on testing.

The State Education Commissioner says they need to look for another option outside of adding more standardized testing.

