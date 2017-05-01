Kentucky Education Town Hall Visit Henderson

The Kentucky Department of Education held a town hall in Henderson Monday evening.

It was the second annual town hall tour for the state’s Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt.

Last year the Dept. of Education was looking to develop a new accountability system, so officials asked people across the state what they valued in education.

At the town hall, the commissioner was giving an update with the new accountability system, letting Kentuckians see where their feedback was used.

“Students have to be at the center of the system was a big, big thing,” said Pruitt. “We should value the whole child. In other words, it can’t be just about math or reading tests anymore, we have to also value the fact they have to be healthy, they need to be involved in visually performing arts. They need to have access to science and social studies in all grades.”

For more information on Kentucky School Accountability draft proposal click here.

