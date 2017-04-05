Kentucky Drug And Kidnapping Arrest Made

Daviess (Ky) County deputies arrest a man for kidnapping….but the suspect says he doesn’t remember taking a little girl.

The incident happened in the 10-thousand block of US highway 60 west Tuesday night.

Calls came in about a suspicious car….and detectives say they found Scotty Fitzgerald and the child.

According to a police report…they found an axe, knife, brass knuckles and drugs on Fitzgerald.

Deputies say he seemed to be under the influence and didn’t know where he was or who the little girl was.

The child is seven years old…

She told deputies that Fitzerald got into a fight with her family — while she was playing outside — and told her to get into the car.

The girl was returned home and is not hurt.

Comments

comments