Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice Awarding Thousands in Grant Money

Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice is awarding thousands in grant money for delinquency prevention programs.

The Department of Juvenile Justice will start accepting applications February 15th for the title two formula grants program.

That supports programs to keep low-level juvenile offenders out of the system. There’s about $300,000 available and individual grants of up to $100,000 may be handed out.

The money is available for public and private nonprofits that have direct service programs for kids ages 10 to 14.

It will not cover equipment costs, rent, travel, training or staff salaries.

