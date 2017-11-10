Home Kentucky Kentucky Department of Education Seeking Feedback on Bible Literacy Classes November 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Education is looking for feedback on what to include in Bible literacy classes. The Kentucky DOE created an online survey to ask citizens what they want the classes to include.

In 2017, the General Assembly passes House Bill 128, which would direct the Kentucky DOE to write regulations for the classes on the bible that local school districts can choose to offer as an elective for students in ninth through 12th grades. It would include Hebrew scriptures and the Old and New Testament.

The focus would be on the historical impact of the Bible, its literacy style, content and characters have on society.

Schools could decide whether students would be offered the course.

To take the survey, visit Kentucky Bible Literacy Classes. The KDE will collect survey feedback through December 10.

Comments

comments