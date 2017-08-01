Home Kentucky Kentucky Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Coal Mining Accident August 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

A special ceremony set for this Friday will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Kentucky’s worst coal mining accident. It happened August 4th, 1917 at the West Kentucky Coal Company’s Number Seven Mine in Webster County.

The ceremony will take place on Main Street in Clay, KY. It’ll start at 5:30 p.m. with a commemorative service at 6 p.m.

There will be a reading of Mitchell Knight’s poem ‘Clay’s Darkest Day’ and the names of all the miners who died will be read.

Food booths and mining memorabilia will also be set up.

