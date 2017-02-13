44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Coal Worker Charged With Falsifying Safety Records

Kentucky Coal Worker Charged With Falsifying Safety Records

February 13th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A Kentucky coal mine worker is charged with falsifying safety records. Daniel Couch Jr., chief of maintenance at Paradise Mine, is also accused of lying to federal inspectors and making false statements. His job was to inspect electric equipment, but according to court documents, he did not make the proper fire checks from May 1st through May 7th of last year.

On May 17th, a U.S. Department of Labor inspector looked at the safety records and found no checks were made for that one week. Two weeks later, court documents show Couch had changed the inspection and said no hazards were observed, however officials say that inspection never happened.

Maggie Lamaster

44News Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.