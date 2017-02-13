Home Kentucky Kentucky Coal Worker Charged With Falsifying Safety Records February 13th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

A Kentucky coal mine worker is charged with falsifying safety records. Daniel Couch Jr., chief of maintenance at Paradise Mine, is also accused of lying to federal inspectors and making false statements. His job was to inspect electric equipment, but according to court documents, he did not make the proper fire checks from May 1st through May 7th of last year.

On May 17th, a U.S. Department of Labor inspector looked at the safety records and found no checks were made for that one week. Two weeks later, court documents show Couch had changed the inspection and said no hazards were observed, however officials say that inspection never happened.

Comments

comments