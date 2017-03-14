Kentucky City May Soon Have Sunday Alcohol Sales
Officials in Owensboro held a meeting Tuesday to discuss Sunday alcohol sales in the city. Owensboro Commissioners listened to an informational session on the pros and cons of allowing Sunday sales.
The idea is being considered following feedback from an online survey taken by local residents. The State Alcohol Regulatory allows city governments to make its own alcohol-sale decisions including whether to allow sales on Sundays.
Business owners are supporting the proposed measure in hopes of increasing revenues. Several City Commissioners supported the ordinance in the informational session Tuesday.