Home Kentucky Kentucky City May Soon Have Sunday Alcohol Sales March 14th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Officials in Owensboro held a meeting Tuesday to discuss Sunday alcohol sales in the city. Owensboro Commissioners listened to an informational session on the pros and cons of allowing Sunday sales.

The idea is being considered following feedback from an online survey taken by local residents. The State Alcohol Regulatory allows city governments to make its own alcohol-sale decisions including whether to allow sales on Sundays.

Business owners are supporting the proposed measure in hopes of increasing revenues. Several City Commissioners supported the ordinance in the informational session Tuesday.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments