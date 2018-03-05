Home Kentucky Kentucky Child Bride Bill Moves Forward March 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A revised version of the so-called Child Bride Bill aimed at limiting underage marriage in Kentucky is scheduled for a vote Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Under Senate Bill 48 the legal marriage age in Kentucky would be 18 but 17-year-olds would be allowed to get married with approval from a judge or a parent.

Under current laws, 16- and 17-year-olds can marry with a parent’s permission. Teens under 16 can marry with a judge’s permission in case of a pregnancy.

The proposed bill would ban marriage altogether for anyone under 17.

Comments

comments