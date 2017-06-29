44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky CEO Increases Lottery by 26%

Kentucky CEO Increases Lottery by 26%

June 29th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery is working to drive up ticket sales in the Bluegrass state.

That effort is part of a plan to get more money into the state treasury.

Thomas Delacenserie says that the state will be bringing out new games that officials hope will get more people to play.

According to his office, the majority of lottery cash goes straight to college scholarships.

Delacenserie says he thinks it’s possible to increase participation by 26% over the coming year.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.