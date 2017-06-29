Kentucky CEO Increases Lottery by 26%

The new president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery is working to drive up ticket sales in the Bluegrass state.

That effort is part of a plan to get more money into the state treasury.

Thomas Delacenserie says that the state will be bringing out new games that officials hope will get more people to play.

According to his office, the majority of lottery cash goes straight to college scholarships.

Delacenserie says he thinks it’s possible to increase participation by 26% over the coming year.

