Kentucky Bridge Inspection Moved to Tomorrow

A detailed inspection of the KY 2262 Ohio River “Blue” Bridge at Owensboro has moved to Tuesday, June 5th.

Traffic disruptions are expected to be minimal, though there may be some delays when the inspection teams transfer from the Indiana end of the bridge to the Kentucky side around the middle of the week.

Brief lane restrictions and the occasional halt in traffic may occur to allow inspectors and their equipment to be dropped at the various points along the bridge deck.

The inspection is expected to take about five or six working days.

Comments

comments