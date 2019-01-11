Kentucky Braces for Winter Weather

The first snowfall of the winter season is here and is already affecting the Tri-State. Though crews in Kentucky have been gearing up for these type of conditions.

Drivers in salt trucks spent the day bracing for a snowy weekend throughout the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been prepping the roads since Thursday and while crews have been busy some aren’t worried about the winter weather.

“This is another one of those events where it’s kinda hard to tell what we’re gonna get it could be more it could be less,” says Keith Todd, KYTC PIO. “Right now we’re planning on about 2 inches or so along Ohio River border counties.

Major routes, bridges, and overpasses are the main concern when winter weather hits. Officials say to “know before you go”, stay updated on winter and road conditions, and avoid unnecessary travel

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says, “We’re going to do extra patrols on main corridors and those areas where we typically see a lot of slide-offs or those hidden black ice areas.”

Authorities say if you do plan to drive make sure to let someone know your exact route.

