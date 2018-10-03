Home Kentucky Kentucky Board Approves New Diploma Requirements October 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

High school students in Kentucky could soon have to pass exit exams in math and reading before earning a high school diploma.

Wednesday, the Kentucky Board of Education approved new minimum high school graduation requirements. The proposal would require 10th-grade students to meet minimum standards in tests for math and reading before graduating.

Students could take the test a number of times. If students do not meet the requirements, they can appeal to their local school superintendent.

State lawmakers will review the plan before it becomes final early next year.

The plan is expected to go into effect for incoming freshman in 2020.

