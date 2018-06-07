Home Kentucky Kentucky Board Approves Bible Literacy Standards in Public Schools June 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky Board of Education unanimously approves “bible literacy” standards for public schools. This comes after the ACLU challenged the plan saying there needs to be a separation of church and state.

The standards cover disciplinary literacy, historical thinking and analyzing influences.

The overall idea is not to teach the bible as devotional material but to use it in elective courses and to study as literature.

State board members say it will be up to individual schools, not the state to make sure teachers follow the standards.

Comments

comments