Kentucky Binge Drinking Highest in the Country

Kentucky’s binge drinking rate is one of the highest in the nation.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Binge drinkers in the Bluegrass average 652 alcoholic drinks a year.

The state ranks third overall with Arkansas and Mississippi at number one and two respectively.

The national average 467 drinks a year for each binge drinker.

Binge drinking is defined by the CDC as five or more drinks consumed in about two hours for men and four or more for women.

