Kentucky Bill to Allow Home School Students to Play on Public School Sports Teams

The Kentucky House of Representatives passed House Bill 58 on Tuesday. This measure would allow home-school students to try out for public school sports teams. It would require these students to pay the same fees as public school students. Parents would be required to prove to school officials that the home schooled student is passing all classes.

Opponents of the measure argue that this could take spots away from public school students.

House Bill 58 now heads to the state’s Senate.

