The largest motorbike Rally in Kentucky starts today in Sturgis, Kentucky.

The biker rally is held at the Union County Fair & Expo Center 125 Pryor Boulevard, and brings in bikers from all over the country.

This event is 21 and over, and weapons such as guns and knives are prohibited.

An all weekend pass can be purchased at the gate for $40. Purchasing tickets online brings the price down to $30.

A full schedule of events can be see by clicking here.

